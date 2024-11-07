Gowda, Kumaraswamy have taught Nikhil to shed tears: Siddaramaiah

<p>Channapatna (Ramanagara district): Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that shedding tears would not solve the people’s problems.</p>.<p>At a byelection campaign rally at a village of the Channapatna Assembly constituency, he said NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy was shedding tears like his grandfather-JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and his father-Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy. </p>.Deve Gowda's message to Channapatna voters: Break CM's 'arrogance' .<p>“Why should he cry? Do people’s problems get solved by shedding tears? Do not trust those who cry during the elections for any reason. Gowda and Kumaraswamy have taught Nikhil to shed tears.”</p>.<p>The chief minister said, “When the women, who were sexually harassed by Gowda’s grandson (Prajwal Revanna) in Hassan, were shedding tears, why didn’t they cry?” </p>.<p>On the NDA front, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa shared stage at election rallies in the constituency and sought votes for Nikhil Kumaraswamy. </p>