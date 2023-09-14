'Gowri-Ganesha' idols all set to adorn homes in Chikkamagaluru

Idols of sizes from half-foot to five-and-half-foot tall are drawing the attention of the people.

Clay idol sculptor C S Ekantharamu says he has been continuing the occupation which was handed over to him by the ancestors. He has been sculpting Ganesha idols for the past 60 years.

The idol prepared by him is consecrated at the mass Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations, at Bolarameshwara temple from the past 40 years. He fondly calls the idol as 'Doddaganapathy moorthy'.

He further said that the clay required for preparing the idols is sourced from Mattavara lake near Moogthihalli village.

It takes two to three days to prepare a large idol of Ganesha, he says. This year, he has prepared more than two hundred idols of Gowri and Ganesha.

There is a good demand from the devotees, Ekantharamu said.

He meanwhile called upon the people to celebrate the festival of Ganesha Chaturthi in an environmentally friendly way. "There is a forecast of drought in the state. There is no water in the lakes. The City Municipal Council should construct separate lakes for the immersion of Gowri - Ganesha idols," he added.

Another idol sculptor Siddesh said that he has been sculpting Gowri and Ganesha idols from the last 35 years and he does not use any chemical colours to decorate the idols.

His family members too, join him in the work. His grandfather used to sculpt Ganesha idols during the festival and prepare clay pots for the rest of the season, he said. Siddesh gets orders from Kadur, Hosadurga and Asarikere for the idols.