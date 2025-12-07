GP member murdered over banner quarrel

<p>Kadur (Chikkamagaluru district): A Congress-supported member of Sakharayapatna gram panchayat was murdered following a clash over the removal of a banner mounted for Datta Jayanti at Sakharayapatna, late on Friday night. </p>.<p>According to the police, the deceased is Ganesh Gowda (38). The quarrel began on Friday evening when an argument ensued between Ganesh Gowda and Bajrang Dal worker Sanjay, which soon escalated into a fight. Later, Sanjay and his friends allegedly assaulted Ganesh Gowda.</p>.Banu Mushtaq talks about Ambedkar, Babri demolition at Bengaluru lit fest on December 6.<p>It is said that near the Kalmuradi Mutt, close to Sakharayapatna, Sanjay and his associates threw stones at the vehicle in which Ganesh Gowda and his associates were travelling. Those accompanying him fled during the attack, leaving Ganesh Gowda alone. Another gang then allegedly attacked him with lethal weapons.</p>.<p>He was severely injured and admitted to the Chikkamagaluru Government Hospital, where he succumbed.</p>.<p>On Saturday morning, when the body was brought to Sakharayapatna, Congress workers staged a road block. They raised slogans against the Bajrang Dal and the BJP, demanding the arrest of killers. </p>.<p>MLA HD Thammaiah and leaders BL Shankar and Mahadimane Satish pacified the protestors.</p>.<p>Speaking on the occasion, MLA Thammaiah said, “The Superintendent of Police has informed that five people have been taken into custody. Minister-in-charge K J George and I have directed the police to take strict action. We have instructed them to arrest all those involved, regardless of their influence. Ganesh Gowda’s growing popularity was not tolerated by his rivals, which led to this act.”</p>