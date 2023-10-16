GP urges CM to pass law making it mandatory for lovers to get parents' nod for marriage

Kalaburagi: The president and all members of Dongargaon Gram Panchayat in Kamalapur taluk have unanimously written a letter to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urging him to pass a law to make it mandatory for those opting for love marriage to get permission from their parents.
The Gram Panchayat meeting was held under the leadership of its president on October 10 to discuss the issue of young girls and boys being eloped from the village after falling in love.
They have also discussed child marriages and disputes between two families reported in the village. The GP members have also argued that these young girls and boys are spoiling their lives following school drop-outs, resulting in mental harassment for their parents.
GP president Shantkumar Mulage claimed that the love affairs have also led to clashes between members of both families and may also cause loss of life in such incidents.
Therefore, all these members have passed unanimously urging the Chief Minister to introduce a law for the youths who fell in love to get permission from their parents for their marriages.
The Gram Panchayat has four Lambani Thandas and two villages under its jurisdiction, with a total population of around 8,000. GP vice president Kaveri Holkar and PDO Manjunath Sindhe were also present in the meeting.