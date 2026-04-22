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Grading system of SSLC third language: CM Siddaramaiah to chair meeting on Wednesday

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said that the chief minister has convened a meeting on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 23:24 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 23:24 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiahMadhu Bangarappathird language

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