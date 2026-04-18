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Grading system of SSLC third language: Karnataka files plea seeking review of High Court order

The court had observed that in law it is a well-settled principle that there shall not be any change in the rules of the game midway.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 15:38 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 15:38 IST
Karnataka NewsSSLC examinationsslc resultsthird language

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