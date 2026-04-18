<p>Bengaluru: The state government has filed a petition before the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka </a>High Court, seeking review of the April 15, 2026, order directing the authorities to conduct the valuation of the recently conducted <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sslc">SSLC </a>examination as per the existing rules. The review petition is likely to come up for hearing on April 21, 2026.</p><p>On April 15, while disposing of the petition filed by three students, who appeared for the SSLC examinations, the high court had directed authorities to conduct valuation as per the existing rules that were prevailing on the date of the issuance of notification pertaining to the examination for the academic year 2025-26. </p><p>The court had observed that in law it is a well-settled principle that there shall not be any change in the rules of the game midway and a strict adherence to the guidelines or rules issued at the time of starting of the examination should be followed.</p><p>In the review petition, the government stated that it intended to reduce examination stress and bring about a level playing field between the urban and rural students by introducing a grading system instead of marks for the third language.</p>.Karnataka HC directs state not to change SSLC exam evaluation procedure.<p>The review petition contended that the petitioners had not disclosed the April 10, 2026, notification by which the draft rules - Karnataka Secondary Examination Board First (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2026) – have been published. </p><p>The draft rules would amend Karnataka Secondary Examination Board First Regulations introducing the grading system for the marks obtained in third language/National Scheme Qualification Framework (NSQF), effective from the 2025-26 SSLC exam.</p><p>The state government claimed that the petitioners could not have relied upon the October 28, 2025, circular since the amendment to be introduced would override this circular. The state government stated that the National Skill Qualification Framework covers other subjects like Automobile, Information Technology, Electronics, Beauty and Wellness, Apparels and Retails. These subjects have been chosen in lieu of a third language for the past more than 10 years.</p><p>Many students have chosen one of these subjects falling within the NSQF in place of a third language and all the subjects offered under NSQF should also be declared in the form of grades as per the proposed amendment to Rule 16, the review petition said. These subjects, along with third language, should be entered as additional subjects in the marks card and not to be considered for passing with effect from 2025-2026, the state government said.</p>