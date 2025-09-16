Grand send-off for ‘Haveri Ka Raja Ganapati’

<p>Haveri: The famous idol of ‘Haveri Ka Raja Ganapati,’ installed at Subhash Circle in the City, was taken in a grand procession and immersed on Tuesday.</p><p>The idol, which was installed on Ganesh Chaturthi day, was worshipped daily with special rituals. Being one of the most popular Ganapati idols in the City, it attracted large crowds throughout the festival.</p><p>People from Haveri as well as neighbouring taluks and villages thronged to see the idol, offer prayers, and seek blessings. Leaders from various political parties and dignitaries from different sectors also visited the pandal to pay their respects.</p><p>The Ganesh Utsav Committee of Subhash Circle meticulously arranged the idol’s installation and organised a blood donation camp, setting an example by encouraging people to donate blood.</p><p>On Tuesday, devotees gathered at the installation site, preparing for the immersion procession. The grand procession commenced from the original location and proceeded through several roads in the City.</p><p>The idol was placed on an open vehicle beautifully decorated with flowers and electric lights. Along the route, devotees gathered to offer salutations to the Ganapati idol, raising slogans like ‘Ganapati Bappa Morya’. Bright orange shawls and flags fluttered throughout the procession, turning the entire route into a sea of saffron.</p><p>Participants danced and stepped to the beats of music performed by folk and cultural troupes. Women and children also joined in, singing and bidding farewell to the beloved Ganapati.</p><p><strong>Tight police security</strong></p><p>Police maintained tight security during the immersion procession to prevent any untoward incidents. Officers were deployed along the entire route, keeping watch to identify and control any troublemakers. Drone cameras were also used to record the entire event from above.</p><p>Meanwhile, the Mahamandala office bearers are making preparations for the immersion of another popular Ganapati idol, the Hindu Mahaganapati, in Haveri.</p><p>The Mahamandala members, addressing rumors surrounding the Dharmasthala issue, displayed banners near their pandal at Kaginele Circle affirming their support for Dharmasthala. This gesture received appreciation from the public.</p>