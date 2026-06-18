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Homeindiakarnataka

Granddaughter cannot exercise coparcener right in self-acquired properties of grandfather: Karnataka High Court

The petitioner Usha N Swamy, a resident of Illinois in USA filed a suit in 2014 against her parents demanding a share in the properties transferred by her grandfather Muniyappa.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 16:47 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 16:47 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High CourtProperty

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