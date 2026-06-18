Granddaughter cannot exercise coparcener right in self-acquired properties of grandfather: Karnataka High Court

<p>Bengaluru: A granddaughter cannot exercise coparcener right and stake claim for a share in the self-acquired properties of her grandfather which got transferred to her father by way of partition, High Court of Karnataka has ruled recently. </p><p>A division bench comprising Justices DK Singh and TM Nadaf said that only when a person inherits a property from any one of his three immediate paternal ancestors, then his sons, grandsons and great grandsons acquire an interest in it by birth or under section 6 of the Hindu Succession Act as amended in September 2005.</p><p>The petitioner Usha N Swamy, a resident of Illinois in USA filed a suit in 2014 against her parents demanding a share in the properties transferred by her grandfather Muniyappa. It was claimed that Usha has a legitimate share as a coparcener in properties; 107 acres at Kannayana Agrahara Village, Jigani Hobli, Anekal Taluk, and certain other properties and Jayanagaras they belonged to her grandfather M Venkataswamy.</p>.Yettinahole project: AAP flays Karnataka govt for not conducting downstream impact study.<p>Usha moved the high court after the trial court dismissed her holding that she cannot exercise coparcener right as the properties are not ancestral and that her father had not inherited them from her grandfather.</p><p>After perusing the Apex Court rulings on the subject matter, the division bench said that section 6 of Hindu Succession Act prescribes devolution of interest in coparcenary property, survivorship on the properties which are ancestral joint family properties of his/her immediate parental ancestral such as sons, grandsons, great grandsons. The bench noted that appellant (Usha) has failed to adduce evidence, both orally as well as documentary, to prove that the properties were the ancestral properties in the hands of her grandfather which were further partitioned by him between his children.</p><p>“If a property is joint Hindu family property, then only a coparcener shall acquire the right by birth and not otherwise. If the property is self-acquired property of a member of the family, it would not be treated as joint Hindu family property and the question of interest of a family member in that property as a coparcener does not arise. Where the property is conferred upon the son for his exclusive benefit, it remains his separate/self-acquired property and his descendants do not acquire any right therein by birth,” the bench said.</p>