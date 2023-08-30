Grants cut for pro-people scheme: BJP’s ‘charge sheet’ against govt

Taking a dim view of the ruling Congress’ 100 days in office, the Opposition BJP on Tuesday released a ‘charge sheet,’ a 52-page booklet titled Kai Kotta Yojanegalu Hali Tappida Aadalitha (failed schemes, derailed administration) against the government.
“Corruption is rampant from panchayat office to CM’s office. There is vindictive politics as they have stopped grants for pro-people schemes launched by BJP in its previous term,” BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said, after releasing the booklet at a press conference here.
Schemes scrapped
The booklet said 17 schemes launched by the BJP were scrapped, including the union government’s National Education Policy (NEP), revision of textbooks, Vidyanidhi scheme introduced to help taxi drivers, setting up of goshalas (cow shelters) in every district and namma clinics.
He said despite the drought in the state, the Congress government had not introduced pro-farmer initiatives.
Aid to farmers
The Congress government stopped the BJP’s scheme of giving Rs 4,000 per farmer additionally along with the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, under which Rs 6,000 is credited to the bank accounts of farmers every year.
Kateel said the government was pursuing the politics of vengeance against the Opposition, besides activists and journalists.
“The Congress is muzzling the freedom of the press and freedom of expression by booking cases against those who write or post anything on social media against it. There is a sort of emergency here,” he charged.
Competing ministers
Ministers seemed to be competing with each other to indulge in corruption, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said.
“Cash for posting has become rampant. For the post of deputy commissioner or assistant commissioner of Bengaluru Rural district, the Congress has invited bids, instead of calling tenders to execute development works. The going rate for the post of assistant commissioner in Bengaluru Rural district is a whopping Rs 13.5 crore,” he alleged.
‘Hafta’ & ‘mamool’
The police department is forced to collect weekly ‘hafta’ and RTOs are forced to collect ‘mamool,’ the former chief minister said. Approvals for building plans have stopped completely for sites above 60 feet x 40 feet, the former CM said.
“Several pubs and bars were functioning illegally across the city. We had cracked down on illegal liquor business in the state, but it is thriving under the Congress,” he added.