‘Great leader’ ready with Rs 1,000 cr to become Karnataka CM: BJP's Yatnal

“The BJP will not make any efforts to topple the Congress government. The government will fall on its own. There are several people in the BJP who have amassed massive wealth through corruption. But the party leadership will not allow them to bring down the government,” Yatnal said, indirectly referring to party state president B Y Vijayendra. The BJP leadership will not allow poaching of its legislators through horse trading or by some other operations, the Bijapur City MLA said.