‘Great leader’ ready with Rs 1,000 cr to become Karnataka CM: BJP's Yatnal

Davangere: In a startling revelation, senior BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Sunday said that a ‘great’ leader has set aside Rs 1,000 crore to become the chief minister of the state.
Speaking to reporters here, Yatnal said, “You people know who the great leader is. I will not reveal his name. A currency note counting machine was found at his house in the past. He is making towering claims about a big revolution in state politics in December.”
“The BJP will not make any efforts to topple the Congress government. The government will fall on its own. There are several people in the BJP who have amassed massive wealth through corruption. But the party leadership will not allow them to bring down the government,” Yatnal said, indirectly referring to party state president B Y Vijayendra. The BJP leadership will not allow poaching of its legislators through horse trading or by some other operations, the Bijapur City MLA said.
Replying to a query, Yatnal said, “We are fighting to save the party, not dissidents. We will wait till December before taking our next course of action.”
“We are not pressing for change of party president in the state. We have discussed certain issues in the party forum. The party leadership has taken our views. The high command has instructed us not to speak against Vijayendra in public. Hence I won’t speak anything...,” he said.
Published 30 September 2024, 03:11 IST