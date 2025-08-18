<p>Hubballi: A multi-institutional team of ecologists and social scientists from Karnataka and Goa have objected to the ecological impact assessment (EIA) report prepared by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) for their ‘conditional’ approval for the doubling of railway line between Castle Rock in Karnataka and Molem in Goa.</p><p>The linear project passes through a critical tiger habitat, an elephant corridor and ecologically sensitive areas.</p>.Railways bets big on quadrupling lines from B’luru to nearby towns.<p>The proposed project is part of doubling the existing Hosapete-Tinaighat-Vasco Port (345 km) line. Of the total stretch, 32.3 km (Castlerock to Kulem) passes through Kali Tiger Reserve in Karnataka, Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary and Molem National Park, Goa.</p><p>Experts say the report - Cumulative environment impact assessment on wildlife habitat and ecological values due to proposed doubling of railway track from Tinaighat to Kulem — whose project proponent and terms of reference for providing EIA was set by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, is mired in conflict of interest.</p><p>The experts, who are working on Western Ghats, say the survey conducted by WII makes a very strong argument against the project, saying if a new railway line is built parallel to the existing alignment, it will certainly have negative impact on the population of endemic and threatened species, including trees and mammals.</p><p>The report says “no mitigation measure will help in reducing negative impact of the proposed line on native vegetation”.</p><p>Yet, experts say, throughout the WII study, there seems to be a push for mitigation measures, even though the baseline biodiversity assessments are incomplete or have been performed using methods lacking scientific rigour.</p><p>Malaika Mathew Chawla, Goa-based independent wildlife biologist, says the preliminary findings of the ecologists show that the EIA report prepared by WII fails to make a complete assessment of the biodiversity.</p><p>“The report also hasn’t done a social impact assessment, given that locals in Goa have been opposing the project due to its harmful impacts on public health, as a result of coal pollution (during its transportation on the line) and livelihood impacts. The report, according to us, is scientifically inaccurate and has methodological deficiencies,” she says.</p><p>Wildlife activists have questioned the need for doubling the line. “The main purpose of doubling the line is to facilitate easy transport of coal from Goa ports to the hinterland of Karnataka. When India is a signatory to the Paris accord, and has internationally committed to minimize coal use, what is the use of this second line,” asks Claude Alvares, wildlife activist.</p><p>He says the single line itself has created enough havoc on wildlife that is resulting in regular train kills of wild animals.</p><p>Even the WII report highlights that between February and April 2023, when the team was conducting assessment, they recorded the death of 341 animals, including amphibians, reptiles and mammals.</p><p>“The pollution caused during construction of railway tracks can potentially cause damage to neighboring habitat and divert streams, causing negative impact on the micro-habitat,” says the report.</p><p>“The project presents an opportunity to navigate this delicate equilibrium, where the advancement of rail infrastructure must be harmonized with enhancement of mitigation measures, preservation of biodiversity and ecosystem integrity,” the report says. </p><p>The scientists plan to soon release a peer review of the WII report. </p>