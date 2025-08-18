Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Greens from state, Goa question WII's 'conditional' nod for doubling railway line

The linear project passes through a critical tiger habitat, an elephant corridor and ecologically sensitive areas.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 12:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 August 2025, 12:36 IST
RailwaysKarnataka NewsKarnatakaGoarailway lineEcologist

Follow us on :

Follow Us