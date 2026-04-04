Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Greens question highway work in elephant corridor in Dakshina Kannada

According to the highway authorities, the project will turn the highway into a two-lane road with paved shoulders.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 23:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 April 2026, 23:16 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us