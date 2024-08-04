Grief with no end: Landslides in the Western Ghats

Over the last two decades, stories of harrowing deaths, narrow escapes, and loss of home, property and livelihood due to landslides have become a regular occurrence in states that are home to the Western Ghats. In Karnataka, government documents indicate that between 2006 and 2023, the state reported 1,495 incidents of landslides, losing 81 people in these disasters. According to the Landslide Atlas of 2023 by the Indian Space Research Organisation, eight districts in Karnataka are among 150 in India listed as at high risk for landslides.