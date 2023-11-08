Groups take sides for caste census showdown in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Setting the stage for a confrontation, federations representing Dalits, tribals and other backward classes (OBC) demanded Wednesday that the findings of a caste census, kept under wraps amid opposition from the dominant Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities, must be made public.
Last week, Vokkaliga leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, held a meeting where a resolution was passed urging the government to "reject" the caste census.
On Thursday, a meeting of the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha is expected to take a similar stand while pressing for a fresh survey.
After Bihar chose to release its caste census data, triggering a political earthquake, pressure is mounting on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to release the findings of a similar Socio-Economic Survey he commissioned during his first term in office. The survey was done at an estimated cost of Rs 170 crore.
However, the survey results have not been made public fearing political backlash, especially after some leaked findings indicated that Vokkaligas and Lingayats were not the dominant castes, contrary to popular belief.
The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, which has the report, is expected to submit it to Siddaramaiah this month.
Accusing the Vokkaligas and Lingayats of trying to block the caste census from coming out, leaders of the Karnataka State Backward Castes Federation and the Karnataka Marginalised Communities Federation threatened to carry out agitations.
"We're not insisting on implementing the report. But the government must first receive it and lay it in the Assembly for a discussion," Yennegere Venkaramaiah, convener of the backward castes federation, said.
"Some leaders from the dominant communities, who are also a part of the government, are trying to stop the report from coming out. We're ready for a conflict. This Congress government came to power because of the support from marginalised communities," KM Ramachandrappa from the marginalised communities' federation said.
"Power and wealth are controlled by two dominant communities. This is why they are opposing the report. The report will provide a clear picture on caste-wise population in the state apart from details on their educational, social and economic status. That will put an end to all confusion," Ramachandrappa said.
The Mahasabha, which represents Lingayats, is likely to seek an Aadhaar-based survey. "We have no trust in the report. A resolution is expected seeking a fresh survey," a source said, adding that the Mahasabha wants authenticated data, which it believes is possible only when Aadhaar is used.
Leaders cutting across party lines are expected at the Mahasabha meeting. Recently, the a preliminary Mahasabha meeting on the caste census was attended by Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, who is also its secretary general.