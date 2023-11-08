Groups take sides for caste census showdown in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Setting the stage for a confrontation, federations representing Dalits, tribals and other backward classes (OBC) demanded Wednesday that the findings of a caste census, kept under wraps amid opposition from the dominant Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities, must be made public.

Last week, Vokkaliga leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, held a meeting where a resolution was passed urging the government to "reject" the caste census.

On Thursday, a meeting of the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha is expected to take a similar stand while pressing for a fresh survey.

After Bihar chose to release its caste census data, triggering a political earthquake, pressure is mounting on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to release the findings of a similar Socio-Economic Survey he commissioned during his first term in office. The survey was done at an estimated cost of Rs 170 crore.

However, the survey results have not been made public fearing political backlash, especially after some leaked findings indicated that Vokkaligas and Lingayats were not the dominant castes, contrary to popular belief.

The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, which has the report, is expected to submit it to Siddaramaiah this month.