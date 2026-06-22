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Growers dump mangoes on roads in Karnataka's Kolar, press for MSP amid price crash

At the KSRTC bus stand circle in Kolar, JD(S) workers and farmer leaders dumped mangoes on the road and blocked traffic to express their anger against the government.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 18:48 IST
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Mango growers activists of various associations and political parties dump mangoes on the road and burn a tyre demanding a Minimum Support Price for mangoes in Srinivaspura.

Mango growers activists of various associations and political parties dump mangoes on the road and burn a tyre demanding a Minimum Support Price for mangoes in Srinivaspura.

Credit: DH Photo

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Published 22 June 2026, 18:48 IST
Karnataka NewsMSPgadag

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