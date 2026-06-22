Growers dump mangoes on roads in Karnataka's Kolar, press for MSP amid price crash

<p>Kolar: Demanding that the state and Union governments immediately announce a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for mangoes, farmers, and office-bearers of various associations staged a protest here on Monday.</p>.<p>The District Mango Growers’ Welfare Association had called for a district-wide bandh, urging the government to come to the rescue of mango growers who are facing severe hardship due to crop loss and a sharp decline in price.</p>.<p>While the bandh was observed in Srinivaspur town under the leadership of Association President Neelatur Chinnappa Reddy, a protest was staged in Kolar city. Mango growers, farmers, members of farmers’ associations, labour unions, CP(M), and JD(S) leaders participated in the agitation.</p>.<p>At the KSRTC bus stand circle in Kolar, JD(S) workers and farmer leaders dumped mangoes on the road and blocked traffic to express their anger against the government.</p>.<p>MP M Mallesh Babu said that the state government should also take responsibility. In 2006, when H D Kumaraswamy was chief minister and the tomato price had crashed, an MSP was announced within hours. It is unclear why the Congress government in the state is delaying action on mangoes. </p><p>The chief minister should immediately intervene, write to the Centre, and decide the state’s share of the MSP, he urged.</p>.<p>JD(S) leader CMR Srinath said that governments should come to the rescue of mango growers who are distressed by the price crash. An MSP should be announced immediately. </p><p>Last year too, the mango price had fallen sharply and farmers suffered a loss, but an MSP was provided. Local elected representatives lack the will to address the issue. If the MSP is not announced, we will intensify our protests, he warned.</p>.<p>Farmer association state vice president K Narayanagowda said that mango growers are struggling because of the fall in price. Although they have been suffering loss for the past five years, elected representatives, officials, and concerned ministers have not taken the issue seriously. </p><p>The farmers invest lakhs of rupees but earn no profit. They are unable even to recover their investment. Therefore, a support price should be announced, he urged. KOMUL Director Vadaguru D V Harish, JD(S) district working president Banakanahalli Nataraj, taluk president Babu Mouni, farmer association district president Ekamballi Manjunath, women’s wing president A Nalini Gowda and others participated in the <br>protest.</p>.<p><strong>‘MSP soon’</strong> </p><p>MP Mallesh Babu said that a Minimum Support Price for mango is likely to be announced within a couple of days. “Last year when the mango price crashed Kumaraswamy Deve Gowda and I jointly appealed to the Centre. The Union government responded and announced an MSP. This year too we have spoken to Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. </p><p>An announcement is expected within a day or two” he said. He also criticised the state government saying that there is no agriculture minister to discuss this issue in Karnataka. The chief minister himself should write to the Centre and find a solution he urged.</p>.<p><strong>Mangoes dumped on roads</strong> </p><p>Early in the morning farmers and leaders of various associations dumped mangoes on roads in Srinivaspur and Kolar blocked traffic and staged protests. They also set tyres on fire.A verbal duel ensued between protesters and police while clear vehicles on the roads. </p><p>The farmers said they are receiving only Rs 3000 to Rs 4000 per tonne for mango at the APMC market which is insufficient even to recover their investment. They pointed out that Andhra Pradesh has already announced an MSP and demanded that Karnataka immediately provide Rs 10000 per tonne as MSP.</p>.<p><strong>‘Rs 4370 MSP per tonne likely’</strong> </p><p>The district administration has assured mango growers that the announcement of the Minimum Support Price is expected within a day or two. An MSP of Rs 4370 per tonne is likely to be fixed with about Rs 59 crore expected to be allocated for the scheme. </p><p>Last year growers received Rs 4000 per tonne and a total of Rs 42 crore was distributed. Following assurance from the district administration the farmers withdrew the protest. </p>