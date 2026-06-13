Growing public dissatisfaction against Karnataka govt will be reflected in 2028 election: BJP

<p>Mangaluru: The national president of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BJP">BJP</a>, Nitin Nabin, will decide on any change in the leadership of the party’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=karnataka">Karnataka </a>unit, the party's National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha member Radha Mohan Das Agrawal said. </p><p>Speaking at a press conference here, he said, "The party high command is fully informed about the situation in Karnataka. The functioning of the current state president is also being reviewed. An appropriate decision will be taken after considering all aspects."</p><p>Responding to a question on the resignation of K Annamalai, Agrawal said, "The BJP does not focus on short-term politics. Annamalai’s decision to leave the party is a personal one."</p>.Annamalai’s exit personal decision, BJP focused on long-term national goals: Radha Mohan Das Agrawal.<p>Commenting on the possibility of bringing back prominent leaders such as Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and KS Eshwarappa who had left the party, he said, "The BJP does not wish to expel anyone. Even when disciplinary action is taken, a person is generally kept away from the party for six years. However, certain individuals’ conduct sometimes necessitates such action. Their behaviour is closely monitored, and there is always a possibility of welcoming them back."</p><p>On the issue of party leader Sumalatha Ambareesh missing out on a Rajya Sabha ticket, Agrawal said, “She is loyal to the party and the BJP also holds her in high regard. She will be given a suitable and significant position in the future.”</p><p>Agrawal said the BJP does not engage in sensational politics and has consistently exposed the shortcomings of the Congress government. He claimed growing public dissatisfaction will be reflected in the 2028 Assembly elections. </p>