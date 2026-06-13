Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Growing public dissatisfaction against Karnataka govt will be reflected in 2028 election: BJP

Agrawal said the BJP does not engage in sensational politics and has consistently exposed the shortcomings of the Congress government.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 14:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2026, 14:29 IST
BJPCongressIndiaKarnatakaIndia Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us