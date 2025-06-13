Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Gruha Arogya to be implemented across Karnataka at estimated cost of Rs 185 crore

Health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said screening work will begin in the districts by the end of this month.
DHNS
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 16:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 16:22 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us