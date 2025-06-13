<p>Bengaluru: The Gruha Arogya statewide NCD screening programme will be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 185 crore, through the 15th Finance Commission and KSMSCL funds, a government order issued on Thursday read. </p><p>The state government has approved the use of these funds for the medicines and equipment required for the implementation of the programme across districts.</p>.‘Gruha Arogya Yojane’ expands in reach and scope, will cover 14 disorders across Karnataka.<p>Screening work will begin in the districts by the end of this month, said health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.</p><p>ASHA workers will go door-to-door to create awareness about non-communicable diseases and help people above 30 years of age to get checked at Ayushman Health Centres.</p><p>Community health officers will conduct screening for 13 non-communicable diseases including hypertension, diabetes, diabetic disorders, cancers, and diseases of the liver, lungs and kidney.</p><p>The funds will be used for procuring protocol drugs, colposcopy tools, diabetic retinopathy screening, neuropathy screening at the district hospital level, strips and lancets for diabetes screening, pap smear test kits for cervical cancer screening, and sleep apnea diagnostic mechanisms, including polysomnography machines.</p>