Gruha Jyothi: Residents in rented homes say they are excluded from scheme

As the electricity billing cycle comes to an end, a growing number of residents, particularly those living in rented accommodations, have voiced their concerns to Bescom. They state that they have been excluded from the scheme due to their entitlement units being calculated based on the previous tenants’ usage. Senior Bescom officials have noted instances where certain households were eligible for merely one unit of free power. This occurred because their rented homes remained vacant for an extended period in the previous year.
While the ‘Gruha Jyothi’ guidelines outlined by the energy department stipulated that households could receive free power equal to or less than their average consumption in the previous financial year, it does account for individuals in rented or newly constructed houses, officials say.
Bescom officials clarified that recent occupants of rented homes can access 53 units of free power along with an additional 10 per cent units. They urged people to visit their nearest Bescom subdivision office and submit their rental agreement.
“Maybe not many of them are aware of this, but all they have to do is visit the nearest subdivision office and submit the rental agreement. This way, we will change the entitlement units to the state’s average monthly consumption of 53 units and an additional 10% units,” a senior Bescom official said.
No respite
While a few consumers, especially those who consume just over 200 units, had hoped for more frequent revisions in entitlement units and the opportunity to reap the benefits of the scheme, senior department officials clarified that the revision of entitlement units would only take place at the end of this financial year.
However, they urged people to start using power cautiously and bring down their consumption to be eligible for the scheme. “To qualify for the scheme in the next financial year, they have to cut down on consumption now,” a senior Bescom official said.
Officials further recommended that people use well-maintained electric equipment and ensure that any new purchases carry a five-star energy rating. “Small behavioural changes in use such as switching off the power after the phone is removed from charge and switching off televisions, microwave ovens, and other equipment at the main point could help cut down on at least 50 to 60 units of consumption every year,” a senior Bescom official explained.