Gruha Jyothi: Residents in rented homes say they are excluded from scheme

As the electricity billing cycle comes to an end, a growing number of residents, particularly those living in rented accommodations, have voiced their concerns to Bescom. They state that they have been excluded from the scheme due to their entitlement units being calculated based on the previous tenants’ usage. Senior Bescom officials have noted instances where certain households were eligible for merely one unit of free power. This occurred because their rented homes remained vacant for an extended period in the previous year.