Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries being dropped? Check who is actually eligible for the scheme

<p>The Karnataka government has removed nearly six lakh beneficiaries from the Gruha Lakshmi scheme and has recovered Rs 64 crore from bank accounts of ineligible recipients following a statewide scrutiny drive. The Gruha Lakshmi guarantee scheme, one of the five pre-poll promises of the ruling Congress, currently provides Rs 2,000 per month to more than 1.24 crore women heads of households across Karnataka. </p>.<p>The Karnataka government will provide a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,000 to the head women of a house, directly deposited in their bank accounts.</p><p>Eligible females can apply for the scheme, which came into effect from August 16, 2023, using both online as well as offline application modes.</p>.<p>- The applicant should belong to Antyodaya, BPL and APL families.</p><p>- The applicant should be registered as head of the family in the Antyodaya, BPL and APL ration cards issued by the government.</p><p>- The applicant or her husband must not be taxpayers or registered GST payers.</p><p>- The applicant should not be a government employee.</p>.<p><strong>Online mode:</strong></p><p>Eligible women can register for the scheme online by following the below steps:</p><p>- Visit the <a href="https://sevasindhuservices.karnataka.gov.in/">Seva Sindhu Portal</a>.</p><p>- Register on the portal if you are a new user. Enter mobile number, OTP/password and login.</p><p>- Click on ‘Apply For Services’ and search ‘Gruha Lakshmi Scheme’. </p><p>- Click on ‘Application for Gruhalakshmi Scheme’. Fill in the required information for the scheme and upload the necessary required documents.</p><p>- Click the submit button and note the application form number for future reference.</p> <p><strong>Offline mode:</strong></p><p>- Applicants can also submit applications offline in Grama One, Bangalore One or Karnataka One office, Bapuji Seva Kendras and Nada Kacheris. </p><p>- Eligible females should visit the above mentioned offices, get the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme application form, fill it up and submit it with the required documents.</p><p>- The state government officials will conduct a door-to-door registration process to record beneficiary details.</p><p>- The beneficiary list will be displayed on the Seva Sindhu Guarantee Schemes Portal for checking.</p>.<p>- Aadhaar Card</p><p>- Ration Card</p><p>- Aadhaar card of husband</p><p>- Mobile Number</p><p>- Bank account details</p>.<p>Once the female applies for the scheme, she can check the application form status from the <a href="https://sevasindhuservices.karnataka.gov.in/">Seva Sindhu Guarantee Schemes Portal</a>. The government will release the beneficiary list of this scheme on the official website.</p>