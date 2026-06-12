Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries being dropped? Check who is actually eligible for the scheme

Eligible females can apply for the scheme, which came into effect from August 16, 2023, using both online as well as offline application modes.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 09:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments

What is the Gruha Laxmi scheme?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Eligibility for Gruha Laxmi scheme:

How to apply for Gruha Laxmi scheme?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Documents required to apply for Gruha Laxmi scheme:

Gruha Laxmi beneficiary status:

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2026, 09:27 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakawomenempowermentGruha Lakshmi scheme

Follow us on :

Follow Us