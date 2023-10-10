Gruha Lakshmi: Govt fixing glitches with 9.4 lakh beneficiaries

According to Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, the Aadhaar numbers are not linked with bank accounts in the case of 5.96 lakh women. The government is working towards getting these linked, she added. About 1.59 lakh applicants’ authorisation has failed owing to name mismatch in Aadhaar and bank accounts and in the case of 1.75 lakh, the addresses are wrong, the minister stated.