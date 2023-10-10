Gruha Lakshmi: Govt fixing glitches with 9.4 lakh beneficiaries

The state government’s ambitious ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme, which provides financial aid of Rs 2,000 to beneficiaries every month, is yet to reach 9.44 lakh women.
According to Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, the Aadhaar numbers are not linked with bank accounts in the case of 5.96 lakh women. The government is working towards getting these linked, she added. About 1.59 lakh applicants’ authorisation has failed owing to name mismatch in Aadhaar and bank accounts and in the case of 1.75 lakh, the addresses are wrong, the minister stated.
Further, 3,082 beneficiaries have died and with 9,766 people, there is a delay in data digitisation, she added.
Till October 4, the government released money to 93 lakh beneficiaries and the department is working towards resolving the issues with rest of the cases, Hebbalkar said.