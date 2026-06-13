Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyothi beneficiaries must resubmit applications: Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dk%20shivakumar"> D K Shivakumar</a> on Saturday said beneficiaries under the government's two major guarantee schemes—<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gruha%20lakshmi">Gruha Lakshmi </a>and Gruha Jyothi—would have to resubmit applications following the detection of deceased and ineligible recipients in the lists, which had led to misuse worth crores of rupees.</p>.<p>Gruha Jyothi provides 200 units of free power to all households, while Gruha Lakshmi provides Rs 2,000 in monthly assistance to the woman head of every family.</p>.<p>The CM was speaking after chairing a meeting of Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), Zilla Panchayat CEOs, and Divisional Forest Officers from across the state.</p>.Karnataka govt removes nearly 6 lakh ineligible Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries.<p>"About Rs 100 crore under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme has gone to beneficiaries who have died, and in some cases, beneficiaries have given someone else's phone numbers. After learning about it, we investigated. So, beneficiaries will have to submit applications once again. We are not going to stop the scheme for anyone, but applications must be submitted afresh," Shivakumar told reporters here.</p>.<p>"We don't want anyone to be removed. We will not remove anyone, but the correct information should be given by the beneficiaries," he said.</p>.<p>"We want to know whether the money is going to banks in Karnataka or other states, whether it is going directly for loan repayment, to ponzi schemes, or for any other purpose," he said, adding that the Gruha Lakshmi scheme money was intended to provide financial support for people's livelihoods.</p>.<p>Applications would also have to be submitted afresh for the Gruha Jyothi scheme, which has 1.64 crore beneficiaries, the CM said.</p>.<p>"Some beneficiaries have five meters registered under one name. The government needs information on whether they are owners or tenants, whether they belong to our state or another state—we require that information," he said.</p>.<p>The plan was to issue identity cards to genuine beneficiaries, he said, noting that some were availing of Gruha Jyothi benefits for commercial purposes such as shops. "We cannot give benefits for business purposes, considering the rising cost of power," he added.</p>.<p>Asserting that his government's aim was a "Corruption-free Karnataka," the CM said a board displaying a phone number would be installed at government offices, which people could contact if a bribe was demanded.</p>.<p>"Corruption-free Karnataka. No one should give or take even Rs 10. A board with a phone number will compulsorily be installed in offices in taluks and districts, which people can contact if anyone demands a bribe. Measures will be taken to eliminate those indulging in extortion or acting as middlemen," he said.</p>.<p>Officials had been asked not to obey any illegal instructions from any higher authority—including from him, his office, ministers, or legislators, he said.</p>.Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries being dropped? Check who is actually eligible for the scheme.<p>"Officials have been told to bring any pressure from any minister or legislator that goes against the rules to my notice. All DCs and SPs should be directly connected to me. We have to provide corruption-free administration. I am not saying I will eliminate corruption in one go, but I will do my best," he said.</p>.<p>The CM said all officials should report to the office at 10 am, and as soon as they registered a thumb impression for biometric attendance, a message would go to the chief secretary or the secretary in charge of administration.</p>.<p>From village accountants to revenue officers to PDOs, officials across all departments—up to SPs and deputy commissioners—must be present at their jurisdictional headquarters, and their addresses and phone numbers should be available on websites for the public to access.</p>.<p>The CM said officials must also take necessary measures, keeping in mind the possibility of below-normal rains this year, including for drinking water, fodder, seeds for sowing, and fertilisers for crops.</p>.<p>"Rains have started, and measures should be taken to ensure the availability of seeds and fertilisers to farmers. Regarding fertilisers, the Central government has flagged several issues arising from the war in the Middle East, and things should be handled very carefully," he added.</p>.<p>Ministers have been asked to conduct 'Jana Samparka Sabhe' for grievance redressal at every taluk level, and MLAs should hold them at the hobli level.</p>.R Ashoka slams CM D K Shivakumar; calls him 'mafia commission agent'.<p>This is aimed at ensuring people do not need to travel to Bengaluru or district headquarters with grievances, Shivakumar said, adding that officials should visit every gram panchayat.</p>.<p>Highlighting that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the state was about to begin, the CM said all district ministers and DCs should compulsorily visit every taluk, guide Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and ensure that the voting rights of all citizens were protected.</p>.<p>The CM also said officials at the meeting had received information and necessary instructions regarding the first cabinet's announcements and decisions.</p>.<p>These include free bus passes to students on state-run buses, the formation of 10,000 Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas in rural and urban areas for holistic youth empowerment, and a proposed employment exchange for private sector jobs aimed at employing locals.</p>.<p>Officials have also been asked to ensure measures such as a ring road for every town and district headquarters. The CM reiterated that the priority under CSR initiatives should be rural schools, to ensure quality education.</p>.<p>Police should act against ponzi schemes by booking cases against those involved and creating awareness, Shivakumar said.</p>.<p>They have also been directed to take stringent action to control drug activities and cybercrime, and to ensure the setting up of anti-rowdy squads at all police station levels. </p>