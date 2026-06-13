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Homeindiakarnataka

Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyothi beneficiaries must resubmit applications: Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar

The plan was to issue identity cards to genuine beneficiaries, he said, noting that some were availing of Gruha Jyothi benefits for commercial purposes such as shops.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 17:15 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 17:15 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsDK ShivakumarGruha Lakshmi scheme

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