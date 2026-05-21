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Homeindiakarnataka

Gruha Lakshmi: Karnataka High Court orders notice in PIL over non-disbursement of money for two months

The petitioners submitted that the instalments in February and March 2025, were not disbursed owing to an administrative transition.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 16:54 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 16:54 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High CourtPILGruha Lakshmi scheme

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