Gruha Lakshmi: Karnataka High Court orders notice in PIL over non-disbursement of money for two months

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">High Court of Karnataka</a> on Thursday ordered notice to the state government in a PIL filed by two women about non-disbursement of financial assistance of Rs 2,000 per month to female heads of the households under Gruha Lakshmi Yojana for the months of February and March 2025. </p><p>The petitioners R Ganga and GD Pavithra, both residents of Bengaluru, contended that withholding of two instalments, approximately Rs 5,000 crore to 1.28 crore beneficiaries in the state, defeats the doctrine of good governance and accountability of the state.</p>.HM Revanna on Gruha Lakshmi scheme: Rs 79.75 cr deposited in bank accounts of deceased beneficiaries should be taken back.<p>A vacation division bench comprising Justices Suaraj Govindaraj and K Manmadha Rao directed the respondents, including the department of Women and Child Development, to file their statement of objections by the next date of hearing. The petitioners submitted that by October 2023, approximately 1.28 crore beneficiaries had registered under the scheme. While ten monthly instalments were disbursed between April 2024 and January 2025, the instalments in February and March 2025, were not disbursed owing to an administrative transition.</p><p>The petition stated that this was attributed to the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism adopted pursuant to a policy decision to route payments through Taluk Panchayats instead of the Department of Women and Child Development. The arrears were never adjusted as the Finance Department failed to carry forward the unpaid amounts into the new financial year, the petitioners said.</p>.Karnataka High Court stays FSSAI advisory restricting use of Ashwagandha in health supplements\n.<p>The petition stated that Laxmi Hebbalkar, Minister for Women and Child Development, had publicly admitted the non-disbursal of instalments and lapse of funds under the scheme. Meanwhile, on April 4, 2025, the government issued an order sanctioning funds for implementation of the scheme for the financial year 2025-2026 through District Panchayats and continued the scheme.</p><p>“The balance of convenience is overwhelmingly in favour of the beneficiaries, as more than 1.26 crore women belonging to economically weaker sections are dependent upon the said financial assistance for their basic livelihood and day-to-day sustenance. The arbitrary withholding of payments, without any notification or lawful justification, is violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India and defeats the legitimate expectation and promissory assurances extended by the State,” the petitioners stated, requesting the court to issue directions to the authorities to release the arrears amount in favour of the beneficiaries.</p>