Gruha Lakshmi money paid to beneficiaries sans bank account: CAG

<p>Bengaluru: Thousands of payments under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme were made despite missing bank account details of beneficiaries, the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) has found, posing tough questions to the government on “potentially irregular transactions” under the flagship scheme. </p>.<p>At least Rs 46.52 crore went to beneficiaries via 23,262 payments “without capturing the bank account numbers,” the audit, whose findings DH has seen, found. The CAG has asked the department of women & child development to “explain as to how such payments could have been made.” </p>.<p>The audit findings were discussed at a review meeting Chief Minister D K Shivakumar chaired on Friday. </p>.<p>Gruha Lakshmi, under which women head of households receive Rs 2,000 every month, is the biggest of the five ‘flagship’ guarantee schemes covering 1.22 crore beneficiaries. Since 2023, the government has spent more than Rs 74,000 crore on this scheme. In the current fiscal, the government has allocated Rs 28,608 crore. </p>.<p>The CAG has also found that multiple beneficiaries having the same bank account number received payments. </p>.<p>“It has been observed that 19,020 beneficiaries have shared bank account numbers. That means different beneficiaries (two) have jointly held bank accounts,” the audit said. “Such duplicate instances pose a risk of potential irregularities,” the audit said. </p>.<p>According to the audit, 3.03 lakh successful payments amounting to Rs 60.69 crore have been made to such beneficiaries across various months. “Out of this, 8,995 successful payments amounting to Rs 1.8 crore have been made for the same months for these beneficiaries,” it added. </p>.<p>The audit further accessed 10.06 lakh records showing that beneficiaries had changed their bank accounts “multiple times.” </p>.<p>The CAG has asked the Directorate of Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services (ECDS) to furnish data on beneficiaries marked as ‘ineligible’ and details of complaints received under the scheme. </p>.<p>Flagging non-availability of data, the CAG said that the department has “failed” to furnish details of deleted beneficiaries. </p>.<p>In January 2026, the department had agreed to submit a compliance report to the CAG based on issues identified during data analysis. “However, it is observed that no action has been initiated,” the audit said. “The inaction not only reflects lack of responsiveness to audit observations, but also delays corrective measures in respect of potentially irregular transactions detected through data analysis,” it said. </p>.<p>CAG audit found that 19020 beneficiaries have shared bank account numbers. That means different beneficiaries (two) have jointly held bank accounts. Such duplicate instances pose a risk of potential irregularities.</p>