Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Gruha Lakshmi money paid to beneficiaries sans bank account: CAG

The CAG has asked the department of women & child development to 'explain as to how such payments could have been made.'
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 01:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 June 2026, 01:15 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaGruha Lakshmi scheme

Follow us on :

Follow Us