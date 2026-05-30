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Homeindiakarnataka

'Gruha Lakshmi payments for 2025 not reached families yet': BJP asks Siddaramaiah to clear scheme arrears before exit

The opposition BJP and its ally had even staged a walkout in protest on December 17.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 05:12 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 05:12 IST
KarnatakaSiddaramaiahS Suresh KumarGruha Lakshmi scheme

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