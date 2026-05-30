<p>Ahead of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/he-never-let-grief-stop-governance-how-siddaramaiah-endured-his-sons-death-a-bureaucrat-recalls-4021389">Siddaramaiah's </a>exit, the BJP threw light on the <a href="https://wcd.karnataka.gov.in/26/gruhalakshmi-scheme/en">Gruha Lakshmi scheme </a>and mentioned that the payments for last year are still due, demanding the outgoing Karnataka CM to clear arrears before demitting office. </p> <p>BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar sought explaination about the fate of Rs 5,000 crore allegedly meant for beneficiaries of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, claiming that payments for February and March 2025 had not reached eligible families. </p>.<p>The issue was first raised in the Assembly by BJP legislator Mahesh Tenginakai during the winter session at Belagavi's Suvarna Soudha in December last year.</p>.Suspecting Rs 100 crore misuse, Karnataka govt to dig deep into guarantee beneficiaries .<p>Suresh recalled that Tenginakai had alleged in the Assembly that payments under the Congress government's flagship Gruha Lakshmi scheme for February and March 2025 had not reached families across the state. "He alleged that the Gruha Lakshmi payments for February and March 2025 had not reached families in the state. The total amount involved was Rs 5,000 crore," he said in a letter addressed to Siddaramaiah. </p>.<p>"As the person who had complete control over the state treasury, it is your responsibility to inform the people of the state about the status of the Gruha Lakshmi payments for February and March 2025 that were meant to reach the beneficiaries. This is a question of the moral responsibility of any government," Suresh Kumar said.</p>.<p>Suresh Kumar said a minister in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet had initially claimed that the payments had been made, but Tenginakai later produced documentary evidence in the House to show otherwise and sought an explanation from the government.</p>.Gruha Lakshmi: Karnataka High Court orders notice in PIL over non-disbursement of money for two months.<p>Referring to the alleged missing funds, he said, "Even today, the citizens of the state do not know where this huge sum of money went or who received it." The MLA termed the amount substantial and said the failure to deliver the money to beneficiaries could not be treated as a minor lapse.</p>.<p>The opposition BJP and its ally had even staged a walkout in protest on December 17. </p> <p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>