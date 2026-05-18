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GSI proposes to search for lithium in Raichur forest

The survey will involve felling 941 trees, with the GSI agreeing to pay for the subsequent afforestation.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 00:58 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 00:58 IST
India NewsKarnatakaForestLithiumRaichurGSI

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