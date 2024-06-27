Home
'Guarantee of instability': BJP mocks Congress over 'power tussle' between Siddaramaiah & D K Shivakumar

BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya said there is a “never-ending power struggle” in the state.
Bharath Joshi
Last Updated : 27 June 2024, 10:55 IST

Bengaluru: The Opposition BJP attacked the ruling Congress over 'power tussle' between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.

“If there is one guarantee that the Congress government has delivered in Karnataka, it is the guarantee of uninterrupted instability and uncertainty,” Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said.

Ashoka urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to intervene and “settle this never ending cold-war between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, which is hurting the state very badly,” he said.

BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya said there is a “never-ending power struggle” in the state.

Surya claimed that 77 MLAs, four MLCs and nine Congress members along with 34 chairpersons of boards & corporations have been given Cabinet ranks.

“Now, there’s a demand for three more deputy chief ministers,” Surya said, adding that, “The Karnataka Congress is embroiled in internal battles & the infighting is resulting in blatant misuse of power and resources. Karnataka deserves a government that prioritises people's needs, development & not one consumed by power.”

Published 27 June 2024, 10:55 IST
