'Guarantee of instability': BJP mocks Congress over 'power tussle' between Siddaramaiah & D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: The Opposition BJP attacked the ruling Congress over 'power tussle' between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.

“If there is one guarantee that the Congress government has delivered in Karnataka, it is the guarantee of uninterrupted instability and uncertainty,” Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said.

Ashoka urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to intervene and “settle this never ending cold-war between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, which is hurting the state very badly,” he said.

BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya said there is a “never-ending power struggle” in the state.