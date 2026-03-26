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Guarantee schemes 'forced' Karnataka govt to cut funds for nutrition & rural development: CAG

The CAG’s report on state finances for the 2024-25 fiscal, tabled in the Assembly on Thursday, warned of a “loop of indebtedness” due to the ‘guarantee’ schemes.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 15:29 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 15:29 IST
Karnataka NewsCAG reportNutritionRural Development

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