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Homeindiakarnataka

Guarantee schemes in Karnataka will continue even after next Assembly polls: Former CM Siddaramaiah

Taking to social media, Siddaramaiah claimed that efforts to rectify shortcomings identified in the implementation of the schemes have been underway since the beginning and are continuing even now.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 10:13 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 10:13 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiahschemes

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