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Homeindiakarnataka

Guarantee schemes: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar orders door-to-door survey

The meeting flagged two major technical issues affecting the implementation of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme - funds being credited to deceased beneficiaries and into GST-IT payees’ accounts.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 01:08 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 01:08 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDK Shivakumar

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