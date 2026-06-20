Guarantee schemes: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar orders door-to-door survey

<p>Bengaluru: Facing resistance over fresh applications for its flagship guarantee schemes, the state government will launch a door-to-door survey to identify genuine beneficiaries and weed out ineligible claimants, said Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, on Friday.</p>.<p>Chairing a high-level review at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said, “Not a single eligible beneficiary should be excluded. Action must be limited to ineligible beneficiaries and misuse.” Shivakumar also directed officials to encourage “well-off” beneficiaries to opt out of the schemes voluntarily.</p>.<p>The meeting flagged two major technical issues affecting the implementation of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme - funds being credited to deceased beneficiaries and into GST-IT payees’ accounts.</p>.<p>“Around 1.08 lakh deceased beneficiaries were credited money through DBT. We have recovered Rs 15 crore out of the Rs 115 crore and will recover the full amount within a month. We dropped another 20,000 GST payees from the scheme,” said S R Mehroz Khan, vice-chairperson of Karnataka State Guarantees’ Implementation Authority.</p>.<p>The chief minister insisted that all the scheme-linked bank accounts were held within Karnataka after officials flagged cases where funds were transferred to other states and to voters outside Karnataka. Some had opened UPI accounts in Airtel Bank too.</p>.<p>“Welfare schemes funded by Karnataka should benefit only Karnataka beneficiaries. Only those in the electoral rolls should get benefits, and beneficiaries must ensure their names are not omitted during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision,” CM said.</p>.<p>Shivakumar asked officials not to exclude those beneficiaries who had changed their bank accounts, as the Gruha Lakshmi amount was being automatically adjusted against the loan availed by them and asked for a voice message to be sent to beneficiaries’ phones immediately after credit. </p>.<p>Shivakumar remarked that Gruha Jyothi had fewer irregularities due to adequate precautions taken early on. “Had similar safeguards been adopted for other schemes, the extent of misuse would have been lower,” he said.</p>.<p>Gruha Jyothi has 1.65 crore beneficiaries and officials were asked to collect data on migrants from other states availing the scheme.</p>.<p>Women availed 763 crore passenger trips under ‘Shakti’ till May-end, with free tickets worth Rs 20,047.69 crore. An estimated 10 lakh free bus passes will be distributed to students in 2026-27 across General, SC, and ST categories.</p>.<p>The chief minister directed officials to take strict measures to curb the illegal sale of Anna Bhagya rice in the black market. Under the scheme, Rs 11,561 crore was transferred to beneficiaries between July 2023 and December 2024. Since February 2025, the state has been distributing an additional 5 kg of rice every month to 4.44 crore beneficiaries.</p>.<p>"Welfare schemes funded by Karnataka should benefit only Karnataka beneficiaries. Only those in electoral rolls should get benefits, and beneficiaries must ensure their names are not omitted during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision," said CM.</p>