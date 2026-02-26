Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Guarantee schemes not for tax payers, should focus on the poor': Congress leader B K Hariprasad

"There is nothing wrong in removing rich people from receiving these benefits," Hariprasad said.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 16:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 16:55 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us