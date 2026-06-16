Guarantees won't stop, Opposition spreading misinformation: Siddaramaiah

<p>Bengaluru: Former chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddarmaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> on Monday reassured that the five guarantee schemes would not be discontinued under any circumstances.</p>.<p>Amid Opposition’s criticism of the Congress government over the reported misuse of the Gruha Lakshmi benefits and the ongoing exercise to weed out “ineligible” beneficiaries, Siddaramaiah said, “The beneficiaries need not be anxious nor pay heed to the misinformation campaign by the Opposition parties. The guarantees will continue not only for the next two years but also after the next Assembly elections when the Congress returns to power. We have made efforts to overcome the shortcomings in the implementation of these schemes since they were launched.”</p>.'What happened to Rs 5,000 crore of Gruha Lakshmi scheme?': H D Kumaraswamy questions CM D K Shivakumar.<p>Raising concerns over ineligible persons availing of the benefits, the veteran leader warned that obtaining the benefits out of greed and by deception was not only a violation of the law but also a betrayal of the people.</p>.<p>“These schemes must reach genuinely eligible beneficiaries. It is the duty of an elected government to prevent misuse. The Opposition parties should refrain from spreading misinformation for political gain and instead cooperate with the government to ensure the schemes reach only eligible beneficiaries,” said Siddaramaiah.</p>.<p><strong>‘BJP anti-poor’</strong></p>.<p>Calling the BJP “fundamentally anti-poor” Siddaramaiah argued the BJP was politically frustrated.</p>.<p>“BJP opposed the guarantees, doubted their implementation, claimed the government would go bankrupt and now, it is spreading rumours that the schemes would be discontinued. But, it announced similar schemes in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal to capture power,” he charged.</p>.<p>Stating the BJP had no moral authority to oppose the schemes, Siddaramaiah said, “As CM, I successfully implemented all five schemes while safeguarding state’s economy. Today, Karnataka ranks first in the country in per capita income and second in GST collections. If treasury were empty and the government bankrupt, such achievements wouldn’t have been possible,” said Siddaramaiah, also claiming that the BJP had failed to implement its guarantees in some states.</p>