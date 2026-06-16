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Homeindiakarnataka

Guarantees won't stop, Opposition spreading misinformation: Siddaramaiah

The veteran leader warned that obtaining the benefits out of greed and by deception was not only a violation of the law but also a betrayal of the people.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 23:14 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 23:14 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddarmaiah

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