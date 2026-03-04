Menu
india
karnataka

Gujarat man dies of heart attack while climbing Anjanadri Hill in Karnataka

He was rushed to Anegundi primary healthcare centre. Arjun, however, succumbed en route to a hospital in Gangavthi.
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 01:34 IST
04 March 2026
KarnatakaAnjanadri Hill

