Gujarat man dies of heart attack while climbing Anjanadri Hill in Karnataka

<p>Gangavathi (Koppal district): A devotee from Gujarat suffered a fatal heart attack while climbing the steps of the Anjanadri Hills, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, in Gangavathi taluk on Monday.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Arjun (54)</p>.<p>Arjun, along with his friends, was on a trip to Hampi and Anjanadri.</p>.Tinthini Kanaka Gurupeeth seer dies of heart attack.<p>Succumbs en route</p>.<p>The incident occurred when Arjun experienced chest pain while climbing the 500-plus steps to the Hanuman temple atop hill. He was rushed to Anegundi primary healthcare centre. Arjun, however, succumbed en route to a hospital in Gangavthi.</p>.<p>The Gangavathi Rural police have registered a case.</p>