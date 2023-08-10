Gulbarga MP Jadhav, 3 other MPs didn't use MPLAD funds

Around a dozen MPs, including Union Minister Annapurna Devi, have not recommended any work during two fiscals.

Jadhav said MPLAD funds have been used for development works in his constituency. "In the first phase, Rs 2.5 crore was released. However, its utilisation certificate was not given. There was no audit of the work. So, it is showing as zero recommendation. There has been a change in the rules for the use of MP funds from April this year. We are 90% compliant. We have used grants for fieldwork. There are development works in the field," he said.

Other MPs could not be reached for their comments.

Union Ministers from Karnataka Pralhad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje and A Narayanaswamy have not recommended work for their full quota of money disbursed by the government.

The Minister said the Ministry regularly reiterates the importance of optimal utilisation of MPLADS funds during the Annual Review Meetings with the State/UT Nodal Departments to maximise utilisation of MPLADS funds. It also deputes its officers to visit States/Districts to review the implementation, issues directions to speed up utilisation and diligently follows the timeline for sanction as prescribed in the MPLADS guidelines and periodically conducts a third-party evaluation of MPLADS works, he said.

Singh said the Ministry, in collaboration with SBI, has also launched a new web portal for implementation of the Revised Fund Flow Procedure under MPLADS with effect from April this year to monitor the status of funds and works on a real-time basis.

Under the MPLAD scheme, an MP is given Rs 5 crore annually for local area development, which means the lawmaker could get Rs 25 crore in five years. The works are chosen from those recommended by the MP depending on whether it complies with guidelines.