Guv seeking explanation even on 'small matters,' says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has started seeking clarifications even on “small matters” and the government was examining the issue.

“The governor has asked for clarification on whether I sign in Kannada or English language. I sign in both.”

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said that the governor has received a complaint from someone in Mysuru about his signature claiming that he used to sign in Kannada, but has (in some documents) signed in English and hence it needs to be probed.

“Is this even an issue? I can sign in English or Kannada. Anyone can sign in whichever language they want,” he said.

The CM said that normally he signs in Kannada on the drafts that are in Kannada and uses English that are normally (letters) to other states or the Central government. “What’s wrong with it? Is it wrong according to you (media)? he sought to know.