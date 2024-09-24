Guv seeking explanation even on 'small matters,' says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has started seeking clarifications even on “small matters” and the government was examining the issue.
“The governor has asked for clarification on whether I sign in Kannada or English language. I sign in both.”
Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said that the governor has received a complaint from someone in Mysuru about his signature claiming that he used to sign in Kannada, but has (in some documents) signed in English and hence it needs to be probed.
“Is this even an issue? I can sign in English or Kannada. Anyone can sign in whichever language they want,” he said.
The CM said that normally he signs in Kannada on the drafts that are in Kannada and uses English that are normally (letters) to other states or the Central government. “What’s wrong with it? Is it wrong according to you (media)? he sought to know.
Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the state government reserves the discretion on whether to respond or not to respond to the governor’s queries.
“It is perhaps for the first time in the state that the governor is asking for clarifications on the government’s day-to-day affairs through letters. It is unheard of.”
Parameshwara clarified that the governor has the power to seek clarifications from the chief secretary and department heads in the bureaucracy, including the chief minister as well as the ministers.
“What is unusual here is that the governor is asking for clarification on day-to-day affairs. All these years, the governors used to seek clarification if there were any large-scale law and order disturbances or any major issues. Whenever such queries came up, the concerned minister or the department head and sometimes, the chief secretary and the chief minister too used to visit him to explain the situation. But no governor in the state till date had asked so many queries in such quick succession,” he said.
Parameshwara further said that it is not mandatory to give responses to all queries raised by the governor.
The CM and the cabinet would decide about responding to his queries, he added.
