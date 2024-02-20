‘Guv’s address exposes Congress’ duplicity on Central funds’

BJP legislators Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Munirathna on Monday pointed out that the governor’s address to the joint sitting of the legislature had exposed the government’s duplicity over the devolution of Central government funds to the state.
Speaking on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address in Assembly, Yatnal said the government had mentioned about receiving Rs 4,300 crore under MGNREGA scheme and Jal Jeevan mission, which are centrally sponsored schemes.
The governor’s address mentions several such schemes which are fully centrally sponsored schemes and are implemented in the state.
“Is this not doublespeak on the part of ruling party? Is this government not taking away credit from union government? Despite Centre releasing funds regularly, the government has launched a campaign against union government. The people of the state will give a befitting reply to the Congress, by voting for BJP in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.
RR Nagar MLA Munirathna took potshots at Congress’ ‘my tax my right’ campaign.
“Karnataka Contractors Association president D Kempanna has said that ‘40% commission’ persists. As a result, no work is being taken up in Bengaluru. The city, which generates highest revenue for government in the state, must not be neglected. The government must spend maximum resources for improvement of Bengaluru’s infrastructure,” he said.
Munirathna warned that the neglect in improving infrastructure could soon dethrone Bengaluru as Silicon Valley of Asia, as several IT firms have started moving to Hyderabad.