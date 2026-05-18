H D Deve Gowda turns 94; PM Modi greets him on his birthday
The JD(S) patriarch also expressed confidence that his party will not have any alliance issues with the BJP ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls, as he shares a good relationship with PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Best wishes to Shri HD Deve Gowda Ji on his birthday. He has made an outstanding contribution to our nation during his long years in public life. He is known for his deep understanding of policy-related issues and passion towards serving the marginalised. Praying for his long and…