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H D Deve Gowda turns 94; PM Modi greets him on his birthday

The JD(S) patriarch also expressed confidence that his party will not have any alliance issues with the BJP ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls, as he shares a good relationship with PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 09:16 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 09:16 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaNarendra ModiH D Deve Gowda

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