H D Kumaraswamy, 3 other ex-CMs of Karnataka may become Union ministers

Bengaluru: Political circles are abuzz with speculation that JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy and three other former chief ministers may be inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet.
Kumaraswamy said he was not aware of any such discussion. According to sources, the BJP national leadership is looking at winning more seats and increasing the vote share in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
So, it is planning to induct four former CMs, including Kumaraswamy, into the Cabinet, ahead of the elections. Former chief ministers Vasundara Raje (Rajasthan), Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra) and Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh) are also being considered for induction into Union Cabinet, a senior JD(S) leader said.
BJP sources said, as per discussions at the higher level, some of them may contest Lok Sabha elections and continue to remain as central ministers, if the NDA comes back to power.
“Some of them, including Kumaraswamy, are not interested in contesting Lok Sabha elections. In such case, they will be nominated to Rajya Sabha,” sources said.
Reacting to this, Kumaraswamy said he had not thought of entering national politics.