H D Kumaraswamy asks CM D K Shivakumar to drop Bidadi township project

<p>Mandya: “Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is making a drama that he will go to jail if he issues denotification of the land of Bidadi township. There is no need to go to jail. Drop the project for the benefit of the farmers of Bidadi area. People will appreciate you,” said Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy.</p><p>He said this while reacting to Shivakumar’s statement that he is not prepared to go to jail, by issuing denotification of the land notified by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-kumaraswamy">H D Kumaraswamy</a>, who was the CM then, and now a Union minister. </p>.Karnataka Bidadi township: CM Shivakumar accuses Kumaraswamy of 'politicising' project.<p>Speaking to reporters in Mandya on Sunday, he said, “Magadi MLA has insulted the farmers by issuing cheques for the land in the proposed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bidadi">Bidadi township</a>. Do not play with the farmers in distress. Displaying cheques is a show of arrogance. If you do not correct your mistakes, people will teach you a lesson.”</p><p>“I am not personally against Shivakumar in the Bidadi township issue. The real estate mafia is trying to loot the agricultural land. To prevent this, I have joined the struggle with the farmers. A few are trying to bring in caste issues in the struggle. It is not right to involve in such matters to cover up the injustice. I am not against the industries or township. There are sufficient sanctioned lands. Let them use it,” he said.</p>