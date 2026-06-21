Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

H D Kumaraswamy asks CM D K Shivakumar to drop Bidadi township project

'Displaying cheques is a show of arrogance. If you do not correct your mistakes, people will teach you a lesson,' Kumaraswamy said.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 18:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 June 2026, 18:33 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarBidadiH D Kumaraswamy

Follow us on :

Follow Us