<p>Nagamangala, Mandya district: "I have decided to bring at least two industries, with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, to develop Mandya district. I swear before Sri Kalabhyrava (deity)," assured Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy.</p><p>He was speaking after felicitating scientist M K Soorappa with 'Vijnatham 2026' award, as part of Adichunchanagiri seer's 13th Pattabhisheka Mahotsava, at Adichunchanagiri, Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district, on Friday. </p>.Mandya to get world-class ARAI centre: H D Kumaraswamy.<p>"The blessings of the people of Mandya district are on me. I will not betray them. The Bhadaravathi steel plant and HMT factory will be revived soon," he assured.</p><p>"There is no need to mix politics in development. Let us all take the district towards development. The people of the constituency have elected me as a non-partisan candidate," he said.</p><p>Science is growing beyond expectations. India is becoming stronger in Artificial Intelligence, with farmers too adopting it. Adichunchanagiri seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami is guiding the younger generation in spirituality, along with science and technology. He has said that teaching Bhagavad Gita to children is good, as values are needed in life, Kumaraswamy said. </p>