Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

H D Kumaraswamy assures two industries with investment of Rs 1,000 crore for Mandya

He assured, 'The blessings of the people of Mandya district are on me. I will not betray them. The Bhadaravathi steel plant and HMT factory will be revived soon.'
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 16:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 16:59 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMandyaH D Kumaraswamy

Follow us on :

Follow Us