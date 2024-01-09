H D Kumaraswamy demands probe into Tarikere tree felling case

Bengaluru: Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has dared Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre to order an inquiry into the irregularities in his department.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Kumaraswamy said he was ready to provide documents regarding the irregularities.

“In a tree-felling case at Tarikere forest, how many officials from the forest department were involved. To which legislator’s house did the trees reach?,” Kumaraswamy said.

“Let the minister answer why no action was initiated against the lawmaker responsible for the felling of trees at Tarikere forest and used them in the construction of his house,” he said.