H D Kumaraswamy lauds RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat and expresses regret over criticising latter in the past

Former Karnataka CM and JD(S) senior leader, H D Kumaraswamy regretted criticising RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat as he took part in the kreedotsava ceremony at Kalladka Sri Rama Vidya Kendra, an institute run by the RSS leader, on Saturday evening, as per a report in The Times of India.

Moreover, HDK left the crowd surprised as he ended his speech with the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram'.

"I have come here accepting the invitation of Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat with great fondness. People may be thinking that Kumaraswamy, who was speaking in a different style earlier, has changed now. I express my sincere regret for my previous criticisms, which were all made only because of the wrong information that I received from others. This visit has reformed me," the leader said.

The kind of education this institute offers to teach our culture to children needs to be introduced in all government schools and in each village, the leader added.