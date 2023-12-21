H D Kumaraswamy leaves for Delhi; to hold seat-sharing talks with BJP?

JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday left for New Delhi ostensibly to hold talks with the BJP, his alliance partner, on sharing of seats for the Lok Sabha polls next year.
While Kumaraswamy cited “personal work” as the reason for his Delhi visit, sources in the JD(S) said he got a call from the BJP top brass. With JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda already in Delhi for the Parliament session, Kumaraswamy wants to hold talks on seat-sharing, sources said.
Kumaraswamy and his father, JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda are slated to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday.
“It will just be a courtesy call, to congratulate the PM for the BJP’s victory in the Assembly elections in three states,” sources close to Deve Gowda said.
“The discussion on seat sharing for Lok Sabha elections will be held with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda later on,” the sources said.
Meanwhile, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra is also slated to visit New Delhi. “I’m going there to attend a meeting of all state BJP presidents on December 22 and 23. I’m leaving a day early,” he said, adding that he has no idea about any meeting involving JD(S).
Sources said that the JD(S) is pushing for an early decision on seat-sharing so that candidates can be finalised. “It is good if we have clarity on constituencies that the JD(S) will get,” a source said, adding that there is competition within the party to get tickets.
After spending a few days in Singapore, Kumaraswamy returned to Bengaluru late on Tuesday evening.
In September, the JD(S) formally joined the BJP-led NDA and forged an alliance with the saffron party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to fight the Congress in Karnataka.