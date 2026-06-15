H D Kumaraswamy questions rise in D K Shivakumar’s assets to Rs 1,400 crore

<p>Mandya: “Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> had three acres of ancestral property in 1999. How did it become a property worth Rs 1,400 crore by 2018?” He should provide training to people on this. Let the small landholders become rich like him,” ridiculed Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-kumaraswamy">H D Kumaraswamy</a>.</p><p>Speaking to reporters in the city on Sunday, he alleged, “CM D K Shivakumar is a real estate tycoon. Bidadi Township is the real estate scheme of the government.”</p>.Work as a team, strive for 'graft-free Karnataka': CM D K Shivakumar to officials.<p>Kumaraswamy alleged “The state government has resorted to looting the people’s land. The CM himself is running the business with the real estate mafia. Most of the farmers are not ready to give up their land. They are threatening the farmers with police and rowdies. The government itself is working as a real estate agent”.</p>.<p>"I don't know whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the 'green signal' to Bidadi Township or not. Modi has built a township on barren land in Gujarat. But, there are lakhs of coconut and arecanut trees in the proposed township in Bidadi. We have no objection if a township is built on unused land," he said.</p><p>“Earlier, BMICP authority was formed and D K Shivakumar was its chairman. It issued a notification to acquire 1.75 lakh acres of land on the Bengaluru-Mysuru road for roads and townships. What happened to that project in the last 30 years?” he asked.</p><p>“They rushed to make Bidadi township by claiming that the project was HDK’s child. The same Congress had formed a ‘truth commission’ then, under the leadership of H K Patil. It accused Kumaraswamy of trying to grab farmers’ land around Bengaluru. I had discussed it with the farmers thrice, responded to their feelings and abandoned the project," he said.</p>