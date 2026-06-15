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Homeindiakarnataka

H D Kumaraswamy questions rise in D K Shivakumar’s assets to Rs 1,400 crore

He alleged, 'CM D K Shivakumar is a real estate tycoon. Bidadi Township is the real estate scheme of the government.'
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 00:46 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 00:46 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K ShivakumarH D Kumaraswamy

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