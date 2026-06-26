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Homeindiakarnataka

H D Kumaraswamy reminds CM D K Shivakumar about his letter on Bidadi discussion

Kumaraswamy informed that he will be in Byramangala on June 27 to interact with farmers.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 22:55 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 22:55 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarBidadiH D Kumaraswamy

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