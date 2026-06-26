H D Kumaraswamy reminds CM D K Shivakumar about his letter on Bidadi discussion

<p>Bengaluru: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has reminded Chief Minister D K Shivakumar about the letter he had written on June 22, requesting to change the date and venue to discuss the Bidadi Township issue.</p>.CM Shivakumar invites H D Kumaraswamy for open debate on Bidadi township at Vidhana Soudha.<p>Sharing his tour plan with the CM, Kumaraswamy informed that he will be in Byramangala on June 27 to interact with farmers and also requested Shivakumar to be present in person along with officials of Greater Bengaluru Authority and listen to grievances of affected farmers.</p>.<p>"Having the discussion in the presence of affected farmers will help find alternatives on the spot," he said in the letter. Kumaraswamy even said he was sending a reminder letter as he had not got any reply from the CM to his earlier letter.</p>