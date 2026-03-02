<p>Maddur MLA K M Udaya on Monday alleged that former chief minister and Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-kumaraswamy">H D Kumaraswamy</a> was responsible for the imprisonment of ex-MP Prajwal Revanna.</p><p>Speaking to reporters in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maddur">Maddur</a>, on Monday, he said, "The people have rejected Nikhil Kumaraswamy thrice, when he contested the elections from Mandya, Ramanagar and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/channapatna">Channapatna</a>. Since Nikhil could not be successful, he ensured to end his brother H D Revanna's son Prajwal's political career and to land him in jail".</p>.‘Go Back Governor’ protest is political drama: H D Kumaraswamy.<p>"Kumaraswamy could not tolerate the popularity of Prajwal Revanna. Hence, he created pen drives during the election and sent him to jail. If former prime minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hd-devegowda">H D Deve Gowda</a> had willed, he could have brought him out. But, Prajwal could not come out of the jail, due to Kumaraswamy", he alleged.</p><p>"How right is it for Kumaraswamy to come to Maddur and provoke the people of Gejjalagere to stage a protest?" he asked.</p>