<p>Maddur MLA K M Udaya on Monday alleged that Union Minister and former Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-kumaraswamy">H D Kumaraswamy</a> was responsible for the imprisonment of former MP Prajwal Revanna.</p><p>Speaking to reporters in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maddur">Maddur</a>, on Monday, the Congress MLA he said, "The people have rejected Nikhil Kumaraswamy thrice, when he contested the elections from Mandya, Ramanagara and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/channapatna">Channapatna</a>. Since Nikhil could not be successful, he ensured that the political career of Prajwal, son of his brother H D Revanna, is ended and he is sent to jail".</p><p>"Kumaraswamy could not tolerate the popularity of Prajwal Revanna. Hence, he created pen drives during the election and ensured that he was sent to jail. If former Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hd-devegowda">H D Deve Gowda</a> had willed, he could have brought him out. But, Prajwal could not come out of the jail, due to Kumaraswamy", he alleged.</p><p>"How right is it for Kumaraswamy to come to Maddur and provoke the people of Gejjalagere to stage a protest?" he asked.</p>