Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Kumaraswamy responsible for imprisonment of Prajwal Revanna, says Congress MLA for Maddur

'Kumaraswamy could not tolerate the popularity of Prajwal Revanna. Hence, he created pen drives during the election and ensured that he was sent to jail'
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 16:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 16:46 IST
Karnataka NewsH D KumaraswamyPrajwal Revanna

Follow us on :

Follow Us