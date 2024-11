H D Kumaraswamy, son Nikhil, booked for ‘threatening, making false allegations’ against Lokayukta SIT chief

The senior officer has alleged that after he sought permission from the Karnataka Governor to take legal against Kumaraswamy, the Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries, for 'illegally' approving a mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateshwara Minerals (SSVM), the union minister levelled several false allegations against him.