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Homeindiakarnataka

H D Kumaraswamy writes to Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge, seeks police outpost near Cauvery at Muthathi

Although a warning board cautioning people against entering the river has been installed, visitors often ignore it, locals complained.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 17:17 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 17:17 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMandyaCauvery

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