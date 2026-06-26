H D Kumaraswamy writes to Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge, seeks police outpost near Cauvery at Muthathi

<p>Mandya: Union Minister <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/hd-kumarswamy">HD Kumaraswamy</a>, who expressed shock over five people drowning in the River Cauvery at Muthathi, has written a letter to Karnataka Home Minister <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/priyank-kharge">Priyank Kharge</a> seeking the opening of a police outpost to prevent such incidents in the future.</p><p>He has also called for the deployment of additional security personnel near the river at Muthathi, installation of warning boards, and erection of barbed-wire barricades to prevent people from entering the river. He stressed that other precautionary measures should also be taken.</p>.Five drown in Cauvery while taking selfie at Muthathi.<p><strong>82 lives lost in 10 years</strong></p><p>The lack of safety measures has resulted in the deaths of 82 people over the last 10 years at Muthathi, a popular picnic spot in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district.</p><p>It may be mentioned that five people drowned on Wednesday after entering the River Cauvery to take selfies at Muthathi.</p><p>Hundreds of tourists visit the spot, which features natural scenery, the river, and an Anjaneya Swamy temple. Devotees visiting the temple often enter the river for bathing or swimming, resulting in drowning incidents.</p><p>Although a warning board cautioning people against entering the river has been installed, visitors often ignore it, locals complained.</p>