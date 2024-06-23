H D Revanna alleges 'conspiracy' behind sexual abuse charges against MLC son Suraj

While speaking to reporters here, he said, "I won't react to anything. I have faith in God and the judiciary. I won't fear such conspiracies. I know what it is, time will decide."

Asked as to who was conspiring, Revanna said, "I don't know, you (media) will have to tell -- who, what. I will leave it to you...will face it, judiciary is there. Suraj has gone (to police), everyone knows what all has happened in the last couple of days."

Regarding Suraj's complaint, he said, "I don't know what it is. Time will come, when time comes I will tell everything."

Suraj Revanna (37), the grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, has categorically refuted the charge. Suraj had also alleged the man had filed a false complaint against him in a bid to extort Rs 5 crore from him.