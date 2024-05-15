H D Revanna framed in political trap, says Sa Ra Mahesh

Bengaluru: Former JD(S) minister Sa Ra Mahesh on Tuesday claimed that party leader H D Revanna is being “framed” in a kidnap case for political motives.

He was speaking after meeting Revanna at the party supremo H D Deve Gowda’s residence in Padmanabhanagar.

"Everyone in the state now knows that it's a political trap. They have framed Revanna in the name of kidnap in that trap. Even some top, honest police officers are realising this and the truth will come out soon," Mahesh said.

Mahesh said that he spoke to Revanna.